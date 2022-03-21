Bowyer named southeast regional admin

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has appointed Matt Bowyer as the new regional administrator to lead operations in the Southeast Region.

Bowyer will guide strategic priorities and performance measures for the region by overseeing regional public resource management, private land, community conservation, regional planning, recreational use, infrastructure maintenance and repair, and regional business operations and compliance. He will also coordinate with other MDC branches including Protection, Science, Education, and Communications.

“The Southeast Region has much to offer in terms of natural resources, wetlands across the Bootheel, glades, woodlands, and forests across our northern and western counties,” Bowyer said. “And it’s all dissected by the great streams and river systems throughout, which makes for an awesome place to work.”

Bowyer grew up in Shelbyville, Illinois. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and a master's degree from Eastern Illinois University. Before moving to Missouri, he worked for the Illinois Natural History Survey as a wetland ecologist on the Illinois River.

He began his career with MDC as a wildlife management biologist in Perryville in 2005. Since 2014, Bowyer has worked in administrative roles, including wildlife regional supervisor, and regional resource management supervisor.

During his 17-year tenure with MDC, Bowyer has provided leadership on chronic wasting disease (CWD) management efforts, wildland fire response, and prescribed fire training and implementation. He co-led the Duck Creek Golden Anniversary Renovation, which coordinated a multi-million-dollar overhaul to one of MDC’s oldest and most popular wetland areas. Bowyer has also served several deployments on wildland firefighting crews across the country.

In 2011, Bowyer was named MDC Wildlife Division Employee of the Year.

“Southeast Missouri is home to many wonderful landowners, citizens, and MDC staff,” he said. “They are all equally passionate about their natural resources. I see what I do as helping to make this area a better place for my kids, and everyone, through conservation.”

Bowyer grew up hunting and fishing, and in his spare time he enjoys spending time with his family, helping coach youth sports teams, and waterfowl hunting. Bowyer resides in Jackson with his wife Ruby and their four children.

MDC has eight regions across the state and each region is led by a regional administrator who ensures regional operations remain coordinated at the statewide level.

Learn more about MDC at mdc.mo.gov.

