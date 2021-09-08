Buy native trees and shrubs from MDC State Forest Nursery

“The weather almost got us again in late winter in a huge way,” said MDC Nursery Supervisor Mike Fiaoni. “We had almost 25% of our seedlings up due to early germination. Then we got two nights down in the mid-20s. The nursery staff did an outstanding job covering most of the seedlings with various materials and saved around 1.5 million trees. The main species that took a hit were hackberries and black cherries.”

Fiaoni added, “We had reports of people last year setting their alarms to wake up at midnight on Aug. 31 to get their order placed. So again, this year get your order in early.”

Fiaoni said that even if a species is listed as sold out, customers can still place an order for them. Sometimes orders get cancelled, freeing up inventory. Customers won’t be charged for seedlings unless they are available to ship.

Learn more and place orders through MDC’s 2021-2022 Seedling Order Form. Find it in the September issue of the Missouri Conservationist, at MDC regional offices and nature centers, online at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-seedlings, or by contacting the State Forest Nursery at 573-674-3229 or StateForestNursery@mdc.mo.gov.

Place orders now through April 15. Orders will be shipped or can be picked up at the nursery near Licking from February through May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0