Campground hosting opportunities on Mark Twain National Forest

Mark Twain National Forest is looking for campground hosts for the 2023 season. Hosts are needed at both the Red Bluff Campground in the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District and the Sutton Bluff Campground in the Salem Ranger District. Campground hosting is a fun and rewarding volunteer experience that gets people outside and serving the public.

“Many people would love to spend seven months in a year, outdoors, at a Forest Service campground; and hosting makes it possible,” said Recreation Management Specialist Brett Mecker.

Hosting at a campground can be a perfect way to meet new people, who also enjoy the outdoors, and build lasting bonds with them.

Host positions generally run from April through October. Host sites include water, electric, and septic system. Use of a Forest Service golf cart may be provided to hosts as well. A stipend of up to $600 per month may be offered to cover incidentals.

Host duties will include answering visitor questions, ensuring cleanliness of campsites, cleaning restrooms and showers, minor landscaping, and posting reservations. In general, a host keeps campgrounds running smoothly for visitors to enjoy.

Applicants will have a background check conducted before being selected. Anyone interested in hosting at one of these sites should call Brett Mecker at 573-650-0758 or email him atbrett.mecker@usda.gov.

To learn more about these hosting opportunities, visit volunteer.gov and search for Mark Twain National Forest.