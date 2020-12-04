Cape Nature Center’s offers free programs in December

Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host its featured event for December – “Discover Nature: Candlelit Wood Walk” on Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. – alongside a full schedule of other nature programs, both virtual and in-person. Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

• Discover Nature: Candlelit Wood Walk: Dec. 11, 5-8 p.m., for ages 6 and older

Enjoy the serenity of a winter night as you stroll along the White Oak Trace Trail lighted path with hot, winter beverages. The trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers, and youth and adult groups are welcome. After the walk, be sure to stop inside the Cape Nature Center to warm up and view exhibits.

“The forest after dark is magical,” said MDC Cape Girardeau Nature Center assistant manager Jamie Koehler. “We might get to see a white-tailed deer or even hear a barred owl. The paved trail will be aglow from the luminaries, so it’ll be easy to follow.”

And the best part, Koehler said, “might just be the campfire and hot chocolate afterwards.”