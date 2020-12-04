 Skip to main content
Cape Nature Center’s offers free programs in December
  Updated
MDC’s Cape Nature Center’s free Dec. programs include a candlelit wood walk, and much more

Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host this month's featured event “Discover Nature: Candlelit Wood Walk” — with a campfire and hot chocolate — on Dec. 11, from 5 - 8 p.m.

 MDC

Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Discover Nature: Candlelit Wood Walk: Dec. 11, 5-8 p.m., for ages 6 and older

Enjoy the serenity of a winter night as you stroll along the White Oak Trace Trail lighted path with hot, winter beverages. The trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers, and youth and adult groups are welcome. After the walk, be sure to stop inside the Cape Nature Center to warm up and view exhibits.

“The forest after dark is magical,” said MDC Cape Girardeau Nature Center assistant manager Jamie Koehler. “We might get to see a white-tailed deer or even hear a barred owl. The paved trail will be aglow from the luminaries, so it’ll be easy to follow.”

And the best part, Koehler said, “might just be the campfire and hot chocolate afterwards.”

To ensure the safety of all, this program requires family groups to practice social distancing. Masks are required and participants are to social distance during the event. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • Have soap and hand sanitizer.
  • Be considerate of others.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Cape Girardeau Nature Center assistant manager Jamie Koehler at Jamie.Koehler@mdc.mo.gov.

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you can contact the phone registration vendor at 1-888-283-0364. Event call center hours are Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This phone number is for event registration only.

Other December programs include:

Hunting, Ladies Wing Shooting & Ladies Duck Hunt: Dec. 11; ages 18 and older

Homeschool, Winter Birds: Dec. 9, 10-11:30 a.m., 2-3:30 p.m.; Dec. 10, 10–11:30 a.m., 2–3:30 p.m.; Dec. 11, 10–10:30 a.m.; ages 6 and older

Babes in the Woods, Virtual, Wildlife Winter Survival: Dec. 12, 10-10:30 a.m.; all ages

Little Acorns, Virtual, Wildlife Winter Survival: Dec. 12, 10-10:30 a.m.; all ages

Wildlife, Virtual, Feeding Frenzy: Dec. 17, 1–2 p.m.; all ages

Nature Art, Family Holiday Crafts: Dec. 19, 8:30–9:30 a.m., 10–11 a.m., 1–2 p.m., 2:30–3:30 p.m.; all ages

Wildlife, Virtual, Cooking Holiday Game: Dec. 19, 1–2 p.m.; ages 12 and older

Outdoor Cooking, Virtual, Easy Dutch Oven Desserts: Dec. 23, 1–2 p.m.; ages 12 and older

Nature center guests are encouraged to register online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once someone creates a profile and registers for an event, they will receive details about programs they’ve registered for.

Find information about age-specific monthly programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is open Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.

