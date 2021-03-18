Cape Nature Center shares March programming

Kick off spring with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center free nature program lineup, including two March 20 events, Hiking: Recreating Responsibly with Kids at 9:30 a.m. and Discover Nature: Explore Maintz Wildlife Preserve at 1 p.m.

Hiking: Recreating Responsibly with Kids, Saturday, 9:30 - 10 a.m.

Not sure if you can pick that flower, or maybe you want to roll that log over? Take a walk with MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky and MDC volunteer Leah Harris and explore different ways to hike and experience nature that are both safe for us and safe for the plants and animals.

“Hikes provide great opportunities to have up-close experiences with the outdoor world, all while getting good exercise and plenty of fresh air,” said Prucinsky. “The trail we'll explore is paved, so it’s wheelchair and stroller accessible. It’s roughly 1/4 mile one-way, with minor elevation changes.”

Please dress for the weather, as this program is entirely outdoors. Anyone is welcome to attend, though it’s geared toward families with children who are interested in learning how to explore nature responsibly.