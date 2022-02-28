Cape Nature Center to host Native Plant Seminar in March

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging those interested in “going native” for spring landscaping to attend the Native Plant Seminar on March 1–5 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Native plants are indigenous to a given area, and have developed or occurred naturally in a specific area. They typically grow better in the geographic area they belong to and help local native wildlife thrive.

“This is a much-anticipated event in our area,” said Laci Prucinsky, manager of the Cape Nature Center. “Each year we look forward to sharing ideas and connecting with fellow native plant enthusiasts.”

The free seminar is designed to help well-intentioned gardeners and landscapers learn about native plants, including the benefits to wildlife, and to help them find plants to get started.

Programs include:

Native Plants: Hackin' Honeysuckle and Other Invasive Plants (Virtual) | 6 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1

Native Plants: Gardening for Wildlife (Virtual) | 6 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2

Native Plants: A Journey of Transformation (Virtual) | 6 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3

Native Plants: Spring into the Nature Center at Night! | 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at Cape Nature Center

Insects: Build a Bee House | 6 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at Cape Nature Center

Insects: Build a Bee House | 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Cape Nature Center

Native Plants: Naturescaping in Small Places | 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Cape Nature Center

Wildflowers: Bringing Beauty Indoors | 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Cape Nature Center

Native Plants: Get Ready for Spring Cleaning | 2:30 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Cape Nature Center

Following the seminar, Cape Nature Center will host its annual native plant sale from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the front lawn of the Cape Nature Center.

Missouri Wildflowers Nursery will have a wide variety of native plants available for sale. You may pre-order at https://mowildflowers-net.3dcartstores.com/ or by calling 573-496-3492.

Forest Keeling Nursery will have a variety of trees and shrubs available for sale. You may preorder at https://fknursery.com/residential/ or by calling 800-356-2401.

“We are excited to host these experts and offer an opportunity for the public to meet and interact with them,” Prucinsky said. “Sometimes all people need is a little bit of direction and encouragement that they can turn around and create amazing habitat for themselves and local wildlife to enjoy.”

Check out details for all of MDC’s free March events at https://mdc.mo.gov/events?event=&location=All&county=All®ion=706 and be on the lookout for more in-person programs to register for in April.

Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeId=13. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay connected

To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to socially distance, and masks are recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include stay home if you’re sick, wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer, and be considerate of others.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

