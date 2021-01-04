Cape Nature Center to offer tree-tap program, more in January

This event covers only the tree tapping portion, so be sure to check out the center's February programming to learn the rest of the syrup story. Virtual Tree Tapping 101 is designed for ages 8-15, but younger children are also welcome to attend.

To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to practice social distancing, and masks are required. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have hand sanitizer/soap and water.

Be considerate of others.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Naturalist Angela Pierce at Angela.Pierce@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center building is currently closed to visitors amid rising COVID-19 concerns. The closures come after the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) classified Cape Girardeau under the “Extreme Risk” category due to the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate and case rate. The latest county-level positivity rates can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.