Chamber program focuses on S Bar F Ranch

Two representatives of the Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America and the ranger for S Bar F Scout Ranch were the guest speakers at a recent Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at Centene Center.
Director of Camping Services Tony Fouts, District Executive Maggie Evans and Camp Ranger Rich Panosh spoke about the local Boy Scout program and shared with chamber members a little about the ranch and its availability for public rental.
Evans explained her responsibilities as director of the Ozark Trailblazer District, which encompasses St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Iron and Washington counties.
"So, it's a really big footprint in the southeast region," she said. "We have 20 units total that includes packs who are younger kids, troops who are in the middle and high school range, and we also have troops for those who are dedicated beyond high school years.
"Out of those 20 units we have about 200 members in this area — 202 since I know two kids join last night, to be specific. We are always growing and we look for many new faces everyday. But of the 200 members, we have 11 Eagle Scouts in 2020. For those who don't know, becoming an Eagle Scout is one of the highest honors you can have in Scouting."
Evans told the crowd that they may have worked with several of the unit's Eagle Scouts since they are often involved in performing community service to earn the title.
"So, if you do have any awesome stories about working with Eagle Scouts, I always love hearing them," she said. "It keeps me motivated to continue my job."
Showing photos of the Scouts' recent food and diaper collection campaigns, Evans said, "We pride ourselves and our volunteers in the many ways that Boy Scouts focus on community service, outdoor education, and how we impact the community in such a great way.
"We pride ourselves, like I said, on our community service and continuing the tradition with our Scouts. We hope that these are lessons and activities that they will keep with them as they continue in their teenage years and college years. There are many benefits to Scouting.
"Scouting provides experiences that help prepare youth for the future. Scouting helps youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership, and citizenship skills that influence their adult lives."
She added that chartered organizations are also needed.
A chartered organization is a duly constituted organization that serves youth, desires to the use the programs of the Boy Scouts of America to further its mission respecting the youth it supports. The local council provides the support and service necessary to help the chartered organization succeed in its use of Scouting.
"You are basically a safe place for Scouts to meet and work on their advancements. Of course, there's always paperwork to be filled out, but besides that you get to really interact with the kids and you can see how involved it is. If you're a church who supports this this organization, you really just provide the space for them to learn — and it becomes a space where they can hang out with their friends weekly."
Evans told the members that the Scouts are always looking for places to meet, volunteers to help with various programs and offering camp sponsorship packages.
Tony Fouts kicked off his portion of the program by explaining his responsibilities as director of camping services for the Greater St. Louis Area Council.
"I get to oversee all of our summer camps and properties on a year-round basis — and that's in eastern and southeast Missouri, as well as southern Illinois. Our largest camp is S Bar F Scout Ranch, right out here in Knob Lick. It's actually one of the largest Scout camps in the whole country. It's over 5,200 acres.
"We do just tons of activities on it throughout the year. And let me clear up one rumor that unfortunately Rich has to field these calls more than I do. We are not selling S Bar F. If you pay attention to the news, you probably heard the news about the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America going through a bankruptcy — Chapter 11 and all that.
"Yes, that is happening. We as the Greater St. Louis Area Council area are strong and fortunate to have the support of a great executive board and 14,000 volunteer adults that help to make sure that we can continue to operate strong. So, we are fortunate to be here today to tell tell you about the new things we're doing at S Bar F Ranch and how you as a community can take part in those."
Fouts asked a show of hands from those who had visited the ranch.
"If you're not familiar with it, not only is it a very large camp, but it's been around since 1965," he said. "It has served literally hundreds of thousands of youth over those now-56 years through the Greater St. Louis Area Council.
"We're fortunate to have a major alumni organization that helps to support it, and a very active and engaged camp staff every year that help to make sure that our programs go on safely and that they are the programs that today's youth and today's families are looking for."
According to Fouts, S Bar F Ranch has four different camps on the property that operate simultaneously and they all sit on the 270-acre Nims Lake.
"Every summer we'll have somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,500-6,000 campers," he said. "And, of course, it's my main job to make sure that that number continues to go up. We are alway looking at what we can be doing to offer new opportunities to not just be serving the members of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, but really be a regional hub for Scout camp.
"Nothing says that a Scout from Chicago or a Scout from Memphis or what have you can't come to a camp in the Greater St. Louis Area Council. So, we want to make sure that we're pulling those families in, pulling those units in and giving them a reason to come and visit the Mineral Area with all that we have here at S Bar F."
Fouts noted that the camp hires 137 seasonal staff to keep it operational.
Closing out the presentation, Camp Ranger Panosh informed the membership that the camp is available for rental by groups, organizations and businesses. It is particularly popular with fishermen and hunters. Cabins and other camp facilities are available at times when S Bar F Ranch is not being used by the Scouts. For more information, contact Megan Selck at megan.selck@Scouting.org or call her at 618-304-7414 for more information or to discuss options available.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com