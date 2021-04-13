Conservation agent offers tips for ticks

Summer in Missouri can be an exciting time to be out in nature. Many individuals are entering the outdoors for various reasons; some for the exciting recreational opportunities available to the public and others simply maintaining their gardens, yards and property. While this time of year makes for a wonderful time to be out and about enjoying Missouri’s great outdoors, keep in mind, we are in the middle of tick season.

These little guys can be dangerous not only to our pets but to people as well. Tick bites can be dangerous due to the threat of various diseases they can transmit. The three most common tick-borne diseases are Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme and Ehrlichiosis disease. There are several symptoms associated with these illnesses of which a person should be aware. Some of the more common symptoms are: high fever, headaches, backaches, aching muscles, unusual rash, nausea, and stiffness of the neck. Timely treatment is essential with tick-borne diseases. It is very important to monitor yourself for unusual symptoms following any tick bite. Especially be aware of flu-like symptoms or rashes occurring within days of a tick bite.