Conservation agent offers tips for ticks

Summer in Missouri can be an exciting time to be out in nature. Many individuals are entering the outdoors for various reasons; some for the exciting recreational opportunities available to the public and others simply maintaining their gardens, yards and property. While this time of year makes for a wonderful time to be out and about enjoying Missouri’s great outdoors, keep in mind, we are in the middle of tick season.
These little guys can be dangerous not only to our pets but to people as well. Tick bites can be dangerous due to the threat of various diseases they can transmit. The three most common tick-borne diseases are Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme and Ehrlichiosis disease. There are several symptoms associated with these illnesses of which a person should be aware. Some of the more common symptoms are: high fever, headaches, backaches, aching muscles, unusual rash, nausea, and stiffness of the neck. Timely treatment is essential with tick-borne diseases. It is very important to monitor yourself for unusual symptoms following any tick bite. Especially be aware of flu-like symptoms or rashes occurring within days of a tick bite.
You cannot contract a tick-borne disease unless a tick actually bites you, or you encounter tick body fluid through your mouth, eyes, or through a skin cut. If you do get bitten by a tick it is important to promptly remove it through proper use of tweezer or blunt forceps. When removing a tick, always grip the tweezers as close to your skin and the head of the tick as possible. Do not squeeze the rear portion of its body, because it may force the tick to inject body fluids back into the bite.
It is impossible to be outside and avoid the possibility of encountering one of these pesky parasites, but there are ways to protect ourselves. Before taking a walk through areas likely to have ticks, treat your clothing the night before with a permethrin insecticide, and protect your skin with tick repellent. While taking your hike or other outdoor activity, check yourself frequently for ticks. At the end of the day, be sure to do a full-body inspection. Ticks will often be found where clothing grips the body, such as waist and sock lines. Ticks come in a variety of sizes and are often easy to miss, so be sure the search is thorough.
For more information on how to avoid ticks and other helpful hints on enjoying a parasite-free outdoor experience, please visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website https://mdc.mo.gov/blogs/discover-nature-notes/avoiding-ticks. Remember to be safe out there and enjoy Missouri’s amazing great outdoors!