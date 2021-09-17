Conservation agent shares insights of his job

The lucky few who see the program through get to experience a career filled with variety.

“I wear many different hats in a day, seems like, but my primary job is to enforce the fish, forests and wildlife laws of the state of Missouri,” Lewis said, by way of summarizing his job. “I am a law enforcement officer, so while I do have statewide jurisdiction, I’m dedicated to St. Francois County.

“I also help out, like, if I was to see someone with drugs or they have a warrant out for their arrest, I can take them to jail. I'm just like any other state law enforcement officer. I also deal with doing wildlife surveys and helping out with nuisance wildlife and things like that. I do school programs, teach hunter education, do radio shows, newspaper articles, all sorts of stuff. So, just depends on the day, what hat I need to put on next.”

There are other conservation-connected employees in the area.