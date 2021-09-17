Conservation agent shares insights of his job

The Missouri Department of Conservation agent dedicated to St. Francois County, enforcing MDC’s laws and regulations, is Clayton Lewis, who recently shared a bit about himself and his day-to-day operations.
Lewis grew up hunting and fishing on the other side of the state in the Kansas City area.
“Some of my first memories of life was me duck hunting with my dad,” he said. “Duck hunting’s my thing. It’s my favorite activity and I got me a pretty yellow lab and I enjoy taking her out. So I'm kind of itching for next season to get here.”
Lewis said he began forming the goal to be a conservation agent as early as high school. He got a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in biology from the University of Central Missouri, and also interned with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a park ranger.
He formed early conservation experience in MDC’s protection volunteer program. Protection volunteers work with local conservation agents by helping with programs, group patrols, surveys, and ride-alongs as conservation agents enforce the Wildlife Code of Missouri throughout their assigned county.
“It allowed me to get experience and network with conservation agents and our conservation employees,” he said. “With the combined experience of Missouri Department of Conservation and Army Corps of Engineers, I applied for a conservation agent training class and I was accepted into the 2016 class.”
He went through six months of training academy.
“The academy’s 1,000 POST hours is similar to the highway patrol, but ours is all the law enforcement stuff, plus it crams on top of that all the fish, forest, and wildlife enforcement training,” he said. “I learned how to I.D. ducks, how to operate a boat, all sorts of things.”
Upon graduating from the academy, he was stationed in Madison County as a full-fledged conservation agent. He served there three years, and has been in St. Francois County for close to three years, as well.
One of his duties carries a certain amount of symmetry.
“I am also the southeast region's protection volunteer coordinator. So that means I am in charge of recruitment and volunteers. I’m the one who trains them and arranges ride-alongs,” he said, adding that the conservation department is always looking for people interested in becoming conservation agents.
“It’s nice to help them get experience like I was given years ago, with ride-alongs, public speaking, networking,” he said. “So we're always looking for applicants for that volunteer program. And a lot of schools also count it as an internship as well.”
Lewis said to participate in the protection volunteer program, an individual has to be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and be either enrolled in college while working toward becoming a conservation agent, or graduated from college but still working toward becoming a conservation agent.
The lucky few who see the program through get to experience a career filled with variety.
“I wear many different hats in a day, seems like, but my primary job is to enforce the fish, forests and wildlife laws of the state of Missouri,” Lewis said, by way of summarizing his job. “I am a law enforcement officer, so while I do have statewide jurisdiction, I’m dedicated to St. Francois County.
“I also help out, like, if I was to see someone with drugs or they have a warrant out for their arrest, I can take them to jail. I'm just like any other state law enforcement officer. I also deal with doing wildlife surveys and helping out with nuisance wildlife and things like that. I do school programs, teach hunter education, do radio shows, newspaper articles, all sorts of stuff. So, just depends on the day, what hat I need to put on next.”
There are other conservation-connected employees in the area.
“We do have staff who work at the USDA office there in Farmington, like our resource techs who are in charge of mowing conservation areas, doing wildlife management, and fisheries biologists assigned to St. Francois County to make sure there's fish in all of our little agreement lakes, like Engler Park, Bismarck, Mineral Area College,” Lewis said. “We have a guy who helps out with making sure the trout are stocked in the winter, or doing fish surveys for Bismarck or things like that.
“So we do have other MDC staff, but they work on the resource side of things or the outreach side of things. I'm the only law enforcement officer with conservation in St. Francois County.”
As a law enforcement officer, he’s had some “intense” moments on the job.
“It’s not the wildlife, it usually involves people. I responded to a drowning when I was in Madison County, which was a difficult thing to deal with. And I respond to arson fires and things like,” he said. “I’ve responded to law enforcement being assaulted before, that was when I was in Madison County, I've responded to car accidents and things like that. Sometimes I’m first on a scene.”
Although St. Francois County is slotted for two conservation agents, Lewis is the sole person working his role.
“And a lot of times where I work, my nearest backup is 45 minutes away, I'm in the middle of the woods, and a lot of the time and I have almost zero cell service. Sometimes my radio doesn't even work because I’m far out there, in the woods and middle of nowhere,” he said. “Some of the more intense parts of the job come when you are, for the most part, by yourself and your nearest backup’s 45 minutes away a lot of the time.”
Still, he wouldn’t trade his career for another, he said. He enjoys the freedom too much.
“With my work schedule, I have days on duty and off duty. But if I want to work four hours on Monday, I can work 12 hours the next day. I have the freedom and flexibility in my schedule, as long as I get 40 hours in a work week,” he said. “If I want to work days, I can work days, if I want to work nights, I can work nights, so the best part of this job is the freedom and flexibility to work as I see fit.
“So the freedom is the best part of this job. And of course, I get to work outside, I get to talk to hunters and fishermen all day, I get to work with wildlife and, make sure there's resources for everyone to enjoy for future generations. It's a very rewarding career.”
And he gets to do it all against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful regions of in the state.
“I like this area so I'm not leaving,” he said, repeating, “I'm not leaving Southeast Missouri.”
