Conservation agent shares notes on coyote hunting season

The temperate days of fall have left, and the cold winter season is in full swing in Missouri. With the end of another successful Missouri deer season, many hunters change their focus from large game to the small game variety. One such critter is the coyote.

Coyotes have always been a predator on the landscape which either generates curiosity from individuals intrigued by their mournful cries and yips in the the night, or the aggravated farmer having to deal with the loss of livestock due to coyote predation.

The characteristics of coyotes are very distinctive with the upper parts being a light gray or dull yellow, with their outer hairs tipped black. The backs of the ears are often a reddish to yellowish color around the muzzle. The iris of the eye is tawny and both sexes look very much alike.

Coyotes may be taken by hunting, and pelts and carcasses may be possessed, transported, and sold in any numbers throughout the year. Except during the daylight hours from April 1 - 19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}