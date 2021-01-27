Conservation agent shares notes on coyote hunting season

The temperate days of fall have left, and the cold winter season is in full swing in Missouri. With the end of another successful Missouri deer season, many hunters change their focus from large game to the small game variety. One such critter is the coyote.
Coyotes have always been a predator on the landscape which either generates curiosity from individuals intrigued by their mournful cries and yips in the the night, or the aggravated farmer having to deal with the loss of livestock due to coyote predation.
The characteristics of coyotes are very distinctive with the upper parts being a light gray or dull yellow, with their outer hairs tipped black. The backs of the ears are often a reddish to yellowish color around the muzzle. The iris of the eye is tawny and both sexes look very much alike.
Coyotes may be taken by hunting, and pelts and carcasses may be possessed, transported, and sold in any numbers throughout the year. Except during the daylight hours from April 1 - 19.
A recent change to occur in coyote hunting regulations occurred in the fall of last year. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) revised regulations regarding coyote hunting. The change came in response to citizen requests to the Regulations Committee to use night vision, infrared, thermal imagery equipment, or artificial light to hunt coyotes and from landowners to allow their authorized representatives to use night vision, infrared, or thermal imagery equipment without prior approval from a conservation agent to address damage caused by feral hogs.
The regulations allow properly licensed hunters to use artificial light, night vision, infrared, or thermal imagery equipment in conjunction with other legal hunting methods to pursue and take coyotes. A small game hunting permit is required for this season, unless you are a landowner of at least five contiguous acres and hunting are on your property then you are not required to have a small game permit.
This revision became effective Nov. 30. The first inaugural season will begin this coming Feb. 1 and will go through March 31. It should also be noted that property owners and their representatives can still use night vision, infrared, thermal imaging equipment, or artificial light to kill coyotes or other wildlife causing property damage at any time of the year with written authorization from a conservation agent.
The standard regulations still apply during this new season. Hunters may still use electronic calls and dogs in the pursuit of coyotes. Poisons, tranquilizers, chemicals and explosives may not be used. Motor driven transportation cannot be used to take, drive or harass wildlife and you may not take wildlife from or across a public roadway.
As always, we hope that everyone gets the opportunity to get outside and enjoys Missouri’s great outdoors. For more information on nuisance and problem species, contact your local Conservation Agent or visit us at the MDC website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z5L.