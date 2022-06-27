Conservation department encourages anglers to test skills through Smallmouth Slam

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Smallmouth Alliance (MSA) invite anglers to test their fishing skills and pursue a “Smallmouth Slam” by fishing MDC’s 12 Special Management Areas for bass to receive related pins and medallions.

“Missouri’s Special Management Areas provide excellent smallmouth bass habitat,” explained MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson. “These areas have regulations to help smallmouth bass populations increase and to allow more fish to grow to a quality size.”

The Smallmouth Slam is divided into three levels:

Bronze: Catch a smallmouth bass from six of the 12 Special Management Areas and receive a certificate and bronze pin.

Silver: Catch a smallmouth bass from nine of the 12 Special Management Areas and receive a certificate and silver pin.

Gold: Catch a smallmouth bass from all 12 Special Management Areas and received a certificate, gold pin, and medallion.

All pins and medallions awarded to participants have been provided and underwritten by MSA.

“The Missouri Smallmouth Alliance is proud to partner with the MDC on this exciting angler recognition program,” said MSA president, Augustus Knickmeyer. “We expect many river anglers, both veterans and newcomers to the sport, to actively participate in the Smallmouth Slam.”

Smallmouth bass of any size caught after March 1 qualify for a Smallmouth Slam, but any smallmouth bass under 15 inches must be released.

Anglers can complete a Smallmouth Slam entry form each time they catch a smallmouth bass. They may also submit a picture of their fish if they wish, but it is not required.

Once participants accomplish one of the three Smallmouth-Slam levels, MDC will verify their submissions and mail them their award. Additionally, anglers can have their successes listed on the MDC website.

“This Smallmouth Slam is a great new program that will encourage anglers to get outside and discover nature throughout the year,” said Branson.

For more information on the Smallmouth Slam, visit mdc.mo.gov/smallmouthslam.

The Smallmouth Slam honors anglers who catch a smallmouth bass in at least six of these 12 MDC Special Management Areas:

Big Piney River (From Slabtown Access to the Gasconade River)

Big River (From the Council Bluff Lake Dam to the Meramec River)

Eleven Point River (From Thomasville Access to the Arkansas line)

Elk River (Entire length of Elk River in Missouri)

Gasconade River (From Hwy Y bridge in Pulaski County to Hwy D bridge in Phelps County)

Jacks Fork River (From Hwy 17 bridge to the Current River)

James River (From Hooten Town bridge to Hwy 413/Hwy 265 bridge at Galena)

Joachim Creek (From Hwy V bridge to Hwy A bridge in Jefferson County)

Meramec River (From Hwy 8 bridge to the railroad crossing at Bird’s Nest Access)

Mineral Fork (From Hwy F bridge in Washington County to the Big River)

Osage Fork of the Gasconade River (From Skyline Drive bridge near Orla in Laclede County to the Gasconade River)

Tenmile Creek (From Hwy B bridge in Carter County to Cane Creek)

To learn more about Missouri’s smallmouth bass Special Management Areas, go to short.mdc.mo.gov/4i3.

To learn more about MSA, visit its website at missourismallmouthalliance.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0