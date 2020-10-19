Counter window strikes during fall bird migration

The fall migration is amazing for birdwatching, but can be deadly to many birds. Millions of avian deaths occur each year due to birds colliding with windows and other reflective surfaces during their migration. To help ensure a safe journey, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages people to make small changes at their home or office to prevent window strikes.

“Birds are a marvel. Each year, some migrate thousands of miles to warmer climes and back again in the spring,” said MDC State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick. “It is always a pity to see that a window, of all things, is the sad end to millions of birds each year, whether migratory or resident.”

Kendrick explained that if a bird has struck a window at a home or office, it is a problem window that reflects either sky or vegetation that a bird believes is a pass-through. Breaking up that reflection can help the bird see it better and know it is an obstacle.

People can place stickers to the exterior side of windows to break up the reflection. Silhouettes placed indoors may be obstructed during certain times of day by glare or outdoor reflections, so breaking up the reflection on the outside of the window is key.