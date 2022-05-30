 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Discover weird wildlife with MDC’s new Strange but True guidebook

  • 0
Discover weird wildlife with MDC’s new Strange but True guidebook

Missouri’s wildlife can really leave you scratching your head. Learn weird and wacky fun facts about native creatures in MDC’s new Strange but True guidebook now available for $8.95 at MDC nature centers around the state.

 MDC

The mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects of Missouri are diverse, remarkable, and sometimes just plain strange. From the American beaver, whose teeth are chainsaw-sharp and never stop growing, to box turtles, who partially freeze over the winter and still survive, it’s a weird, wild world out there. You can now learn more with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) new book, Strange but True.

Adapted from the pages of MDC’s award-winning children’s magazine Xplor, Strange but True is a 136-page, full-color book that offers more than 350 fun facts about Missouri wildlife at its strangest. Written by Xplor editor Matt Seek and illustrated by nature artist Mark Raithel, Strange but True is your guide to all the unusual, unique, and unbelievable stuff that goes on in nature.

The guidebook is now available for purchase for $8.95 online at mdcnatureshop.com or at MDC nature centers around the state. Get information on MDC nature centers at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/nature-centers.

People are also reading…

Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, the Strange but True guidebook will have you laughing, scratching your head, and learning new fun information about Missouri’s native wildlife.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News