Discover weird wildlife with MDC’s new Strange but True guidebook

The mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects of Missouri are diverse, remarkable, and sometimes just plain strange. From the American beaver, whose teeth are chainsaw-sharp and never stop growing, to box turtles, who partially freeze over the winter and still survive, it’s a weird, wild world out there. You can now learn more with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) new book, Strange but True.

Adapted from the pages of MDC’s award-winning children’s magazine Xplor, Strange but True is a 136-page, full-color book that offers more than 350 fun facts about Missouri wildlife at its strangest. Written by Xplor editor Matt Seek and illustrated by nature artist Mark Raithel, Strange but True is your guide to all the unusual, unique, and unbelievable stuff that goes on in nature.

The guidebook is now available for purchase for $8.95 online at mdcnatureshop.com or at MDC nature centers around the state. Get information on MDC nature centers at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/nature-centers.

Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, the Strange but True guidebook will have you laughing, scratching your head, and learning new fun information about Missouri’s native wildlife.

