Eagle shot in Washington County

Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for help in finding the person who shot a bald eagle found Friday — but most likely shot on Feb. 3 or 4 — in southern Washington County. The bird was taken in for surgery but had to be humanely euthanized Saturday due to the extent of its injury.
Anyone with any leads is urged to contact Operation Game Thief with any info at 1-800-392-1111. If the lead contributes to the case, the tip could lead to as much as a $1,000 reward.
The U.S. Forest Service Office in Potosi contacted Washington County Conservation Agent Jaymes Hall about 12:30 p.m. on Friday about an injured bald eagle at the intersection of Routes C and Z.
“As I approached it, I realized it wasn’t able to fly at all,” Hall said Tuesday afternoon. “Most of the time, the calls I get about injured eagles, they’re actually just sitting there, eating something or hanging out in an open field uninjured. This was the first eagle I’ve ever had to handle, injured.”
Hall said even though the large bird was injured, it was not the easiest to catch.
“I just got a bit of luck and some help from the new Viburnum police chief (Herschel Shipman), for which I’m very thankful,” Hall said. “It still could walk and run fast, still had all of its wits together. Get about 15 or 20 yards from it, it would just take off. I tried to keep it as calm as I could to catch it as safely as possible for everyone, including the animal.”
Chief Shipman, who’s been at his post since early January, said he never expected a call for assistance like this one, and marveled at how agile the injured raptor was.
“You know how it’s hard to catch a dog or a chicken that keeps getting away from you? It was like that,” he said. “Just when you thought you were in range, it would breeze right past you. Finally, Agent Hall was able to corner it against kind of a cattle fence so he could put a blanket over it.”
Shipman said he was extremely sorry to hear the eagle had to be euthanized.
“Boy, I hate to hear that, it’s one of the most majestic birds, I’ve always admired eagles and to be that close to one, it was an experience I’ll never forget.”
Hall expressed a similar sentiment.
“It’s an experience, that’s for sure. Never thought I’d be that close to an eagle in my life. It’s kinda crazy how big they are, their piercing eyes and their awareness even when they’re injured, it just amazes me, they’re an amazing bird,” he said. “I’m hoping we’ll get some public cooperation and get some good tips on the Game Thief line so we can track whoever done this.”
Having caught the eagle and quieted it, Hall enclosed it in a large box and drove it to the nonprofit World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, St. Louis County where it became “Patient 35”, the 35th bird the sanctuary has taken in this year. The sanctuary specializes in rehabilitating and propagating birds of prey, as well as educating the public about raptors and promoting their conservation.
A sad end
Lauren Young, raptor rehabilitation technician with the sanctuary, said the eagle went into surgery on Saturday to see if the fracture to his right humerus, the upper bone in the wing, could be pinned and fixed. The veterinarian discovered two gunshot wounds through the shoulder where the right wing connected to the torso, the wing was dislocated and fractured.
“Unfortunately, our veterinarian opened it up to try to position the bone and wings, and found that most of the tissue surrounding that bone was necrotic, it was dead,” she said of the bird’s gangrenous condition. “It wouldn’t have been possible to heal up the shoulder at all. At that time, it was decided to humanely euthanize him.”
Young said the sanctuary has seen its share of shot birds, and they perform surgery when they think the odds are more favorable than Patient 35’s, who they believe was a male of at least 5 years of age.
“There’s no way to tell their sex externally. You can make an educated guess based on size, and females tend to be much larger,” she said. “This one was kind of in the gray area of male vs. female. Our vet was leaning toward male. It was at least 5 years old, and the reason we know that is because bald eagles don’t get the white head and tail until they’re at least 5 years old. Other than that, there’s no way to tell for sure.”
Speculation on social media
In a Facebook post on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s page, several comments speculated as to whether the eagle had been shot by a farmer protecting livestock.
Young said she hoped that wasn’t the case, because the likelihood of an eagle hunting or bothering livestock was slim.
“Eagles would rather scavenge things, eat roadkill or steal other birds’ catches, such as fish from osprey or they’ll steal other eagles’ fish. They’re actually quite lazy, they’re not above scavenging and stealing. Survival of the fittest, I suppose,” she said.
“Plus, bald eagles, generally speaking, are between 8-12 pounds, they can only carry off about a third of their body weight,” she said, adding that if an eagles bones and feathers were weighed separately, the volume of feathers would outweigh their hollow, much-lighter-weight bones. “They usually don’t want to go after anything that’s going to put up a major fight back.”
Young indicated that, if anything, eagles might be more likely to help livestock. “They’re not typically there for the livestock, they’re there for the rodents who are eating your livestock’s food,” she said.
In all, she said, it was disappointing to lose Patient 35.
“I really hope they catch who did this. Obviously, we know shooting bald eagles is a federal offense, but it’s getting into mating season for them. You’re going to see pairs of eagles far more active,” she said. “Generally what I like to convey to people is, they’re not going to take your pet.
"They’re not going to steal your cat or dog. In most cases they’re not physically capable of it. So if you see them coming closer to the ground, it’s probably because they’ve spotted something dead that they’d like to eat for them to take back to chicks, they probably have a nest close by.”
Federal protections
Bald eagles are federally protected by the Eagle Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Lacey Act and other protections that vary by state. In essence, killing them, or messing with their feathers and parts, nests, nest trees and roosts are all protected and violators can face stiff fines and time in prison. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has listed some of the perpetrators and their penalties.
In September 2005, a Florida land development company responsible for the destruction of an eagle nest tree on property where it was building a housing development in Collier County, Florida, pleaded guilty to violating Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and was fined $356,125 – one of the largest penalties ever assessed under this statute. An individual associated with the company also pleaded guilty to violating the BGEPA and was sentenced in April 2006 to a $5,000 fine and three years on probation.
In January 2005, two defendants who cut down a tree containing a bald eagle nest in Sarasota County, Florida, pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. One defendant was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and contribute $80,000 in restitution ($40,000 to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey and $40,000 to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Florida Bald Eagle Conservation Fund). The other was fined $10,000 and ordered to forfeit the chainsaw used to commit the crime.
In 2017, a 62-year-old Virginia man confessed to shooting a bald eagle and running over it several times with his ATV because he said it was taking fish from his pond. He was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service at an area wildlife refuge and pay $500 in fines along with $1,500 in restitution.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.