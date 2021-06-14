Edible hikes: Learning about foraging

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown said he especially loves to see younger folk get the "bug" and dive into learning about the magic of food from nature.

"I like to see people get familiar with their local plants, and see their excitement of going home to put the knowledge to use," Brown said. "I always touch on the safety and ethical concerns of collecting wild plants for consumption. There are many resources available to learn the plants, but many do not cover these most important aspects."

Brown said, there are ways to forage and ways not to forage. He said, as an educator, he wants to provide the best information possible before his students go out on their own to engage in what could be a destructive, or even personally dangerous activity if not done properly.

"From a survival viewpoint, one of our most valuable skills is to have the knowledge to feed one's self from nature," Brown said. "Catastrophic weather, attacks such as 9/11, and our recent pandemic are all events that have caused breakdowns in the food supply chain."

Brown said knowing wild foods can provide assurance that you and your family will stay fed during such events.