Elephant Rocks hosts blood moon total eclipse viewing event

Team members at Elephant Rocks State Park invite the public to a new after-hours astronomy event this spring. This year, a rare blood moon total eclipse will be visible at the park.

On Sunday, the eclipse will start at 8:30 p.m., peak at 11:11 p.m., and end at 12:50 a.m. As the eclipse starts, the moon will turn a shade of red, giving it the name "Blood Moon.”

The public is invited to come out and enjoy this spectacular event from the outstanding viewing position next to the Elephant Rocks. The lack of city lights and the clear field of view from the rocks combine to create a great astronomical observation spot. Park team members will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest areas to view the Blood Moon.

Remember it is May and participants should dress for changeable spring conditions. It is often warmer on the rocks early in the evening, as they radiate the heat they stored up while in the hot sun all day. It then cools off as the night progresses, so be prepared to add layers as needed. Also be prepared to deal with insects like mosquitoes and ticks.

Elephant Rocks State Park is a carry in, carry out park; participants should bring in only what can be carried out when leaving. Trash receptacles are provided at the parking lot.

Participants should be respectful of other visitors’ experiences and avoid excessive use of artificial lights and excessive noise during the event. No tents or other invasive camping equipment, such as propane heaters or lanterns, will be allowed. Absolutely no campfires will be allowed.

This event is being held in conjunction with the National Park Trust's Kids to Parks Day. For more information about Kids to Parks Day and to see a complete list of associated events at Missouri State Parks visit mostateparks.com/page/88241/kids-to-parks-day.

Elephant Rocks State Park is located at 7406 Highway 21 in Belleview. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

