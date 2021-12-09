Elephant Rocks State Park hosts Geminids meteor shower viewing

Staff members at Elephant Rocks State Park invite the public to a rare after-dark event to view the Geminids meteor shower from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Park staff will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest areas to view the meteor shower.

Participants should dress for cold winter conditions, and bring portable chairs and warm blankets. It is often colder on the rocks than the average local temperature.

This meteor shower was first reported in 1833 by a Mississippi riverboat captain. Geminids meteor shower happens every year in December. It is dust from an asteroid, not a comet. The asteroid is named 3200 Phaethon. The asteroid orbits the sun every 1.4 years and leaves a trail of dust the Earth passes through every December. The shower gets brighter every year as Jupiter’s gravity pulls the dust closer to the Earth.

Elephant Rocks State Park is a carry in, carry out park; participants should bring in only what can be carried out when leaving. Trash receptacles are provided at the parking lot.

Participants should be respectful of other visitors’ experiences and avoid excessive use of artificial lights and excessive noise during the event. No tents or other invasive camping equipment, such as propane heaters or lanterns, will be allowed. Absolutely no campfires will be allowed.

Elephant Rocks State Park is located at 7406 Highway 21, Belleview. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

