Explore fall with MDC’s hand-picked guide to 10 paddle sport locations

Floating Missouri's streams is a great way to enjoy our state’s great outdoors during the fall. Keeping an eye out for wildlife or drifting downstream with the current will lift your spirit. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has you covered with a select list of great spots to discover nature as Mother Nature cools things down and reveals her beautiful fall colors.

“There’s nothing quite like kayaking or canoeing in the fall. The areas aren’t usually as busy, so it can be even more relaxing than in the summer,” said Bridget Jackson, MDC Regional Recreational Use Specialist. “The popping fall colors make for some spectacular views. Birdwatching from a kayak or canoe gives you an opportunity to see waterfowl and wading birds on their level. It’s pretty neat to see a great blue heron watch you float by from about 20 feet away.”