Explore the Mighty Mississippi in virtual MDC Day on the River event

Learn more about the Mississippi River through several exciting virtual programs presented by Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center staff during Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual Day on the River event Thursday through Saturday.

MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said although the event is not being presented in-person, it’s still “a prime opportunity to learn about the Mississippi River.”

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important for wildlife habitat, as well as recreational hunting, and fishing opportunities” she said. “We hope lots of people will join us for this unique take on our yearly event to find out what the river has to offer.”

Below are four virtual events that will be taking the place of MDC's annual Day on the River event: