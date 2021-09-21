Explore the Mighty Mississippi in virtual MDC Day on the River event

Learn more about the Mississippi River through several exciting virtual programs presented by Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center staff during Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual Day on the River event Thursday through Saturday.
MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said although the event is not being presented in-person, it’s still “a prime opportunity to learn about the Mississippi River.”
“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important for wildlife habitat, as well as recreational hunting, and fishing opportunities” she said. “We hope lots of people will join us for this unique take on our yearly event to find out what the river has to offer.”
Below are four virtual events that will be taking the place of MDC's annual Day on the River event:
Catfishing can be a fun and relaxing activity year-round. And who doesn’t like to eat catfish? Join MDC Discover Nature-Fishing instructor Colt Wahl to learn about the mighty-sized fish in the Mighty Mississippi, as well as how and where to find them, different methods to try, gear that you may need, and different baits for different circumstances. This program is geared toward ages 12 and older, but anyone is welcome to join in!
The “Mighty Mississippi” is a focal point for our state, but where are the best places in southeast Missouri to enjoy the river views? Join MDC staff as we take a virtual look at three great options: Tower Rock Conservation Area, Trail of Tears State Park (managed by Missouri Department of Natural Resources), and the Cape River Walk (managed by City of Cape). You’ll also learn about a few of the plants and animals you may see while visiting these areas. This program is open to all ages; however, it is geared toward ages 15 and older.
Mysterious creatures inhabit the murky waters of the Mississippi River. From eels that lay up to four million eggs to turtles that weigh over 200 pounds! Discover these fascinating animals and more as we investigate the unique lives of river creatures.
Everyone loves a good story, and there are plenty of them at the Cape Nature Center! You and your little one can watch and listen as an MDC Naturalist reads a couple river stories. This program is designed for children 6 years old and younger, but it’s open to all ages.
Registration is required for most programs and can be completed here. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.
Questions about these events and all others can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.
Stay in Touch
The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.
Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.