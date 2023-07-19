JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Parks representatives will be on hand to provide information and answer questions the public may have during open houses held this month throughout the state.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings are being held virtually or in-person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.