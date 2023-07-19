JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Parks representatives will be on hand to provide information and answer questions the public may have during open houses held this month throughout the state.
The following parks and historic sites will hold meetings this month:
- Felix Vallé House State Historic Site, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is located at 200 Merchant St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. For more information, call 573-883-7102.
- Missouri State Museum and Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27. A combined meeting will be held at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site located at 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City, Missouri. For more information, call 573-751-2854.
Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings are being held virtually or in-person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
People are also reading…
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.