Feral hogs will be topic of March meeting

East Ozarks Audubon Society will meet 6:30 p.m. March 17 at Farmington Public Library. Mingo National Wildlife Refuge’s assistant manager Corey Kudrna will discuss methods being used to eliminate feral swine.

Kudrna has studied the research on wild hogs and has contributed his own findings from the eradication efforts at Mingo. Find out why shooting has been less successful than trapping, and what landowners can do to help stop the hog invasion. For more information about the meeting, call Ann Blanchfield at 573-705-8880.

Mingo Refuge is working in partnership with other federal and state agencies to eradicate feral hogs from Missouri – and they are having major success. Last year, aerial hunting in one days took out a total of 127 hogs in a just six hours, but modern trapping techniques are proving to be even more effective, especially in areas of heavy tree and brush coverage.