First-ever bear hunt in Missouri moves forward with Friday vote

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said Friday the only group that will benefit from the hunt will be trophy hunters. She said the state was disregarding comments from the majority in order to accommodate a small percentage of people who hunt for “heads, hides or for bragging rights.”

“It is shameful that the MDC and the commission chose to pander to these special interests, while ignoring the interests of the animals and the wishes of the state’s residents,” she said in a blog post.

The state’s release said there are between 540 and 840 bears in the state, and that officials believe the population is growing at 9% each year.

Earlier this year, one comment among the thousands of public comments the state received, criticized the department’s fuzzy population estimate.

“540 or 840 bears, which is it?” wrote Charles Hughes, of Linn Creek, Missouri. “I don’t think you should be harvesting bears until you have a real count.”

“Please DO NOT KILL THE BEARS,” wrote Michael Lazar of Gladstone, Missouri. “It sickens me that trophy hunters are the only ones that will get to see — and destroy — these creatures for a few bucks for a license.”