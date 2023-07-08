Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to visit mostateparks.com and view informational videos for Long Branch State Parks and Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio, Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead, Bothwell Lodge and Battle of Carthage state historic sites.

After watching the videos, the public is encouraged to provide input and comments, as well as submit questions about the historic sites or park and their operations. Park team members will respond to the comments, answer questions and provide information.

The videos will be online and available for comment through the month of July for visitors to view at their leisure. Once the month ends, the comment period will be turned off, but the videos will remain online for viewing.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. The online videos are helping to inform the public on the current status and future plans for parks and historic sites, and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings and a list of videos, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

Locations for the featured state park and historical sites are:

Long Branch State Park, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.

Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site, 3616 Belleview, Kansas City.

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, 7850 N. State Highway V, Ash Grove.

Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, 19349 Bothwell State Park Road, Sedalia.

Battle of Carthage State Historic Site, 1009 Truman, Lamar.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.