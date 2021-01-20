 Skip to main content
Fly-fishing basics to be taught at Engler Park
Newcomers to fly fishing can learn the basics at Engler Park on Feb. 6, learning the secrets and techniques these anglers at Montauk State Park already know.

 Missouri State Parks

Those new to the art of fly fishing will want to be one of the 20 participants in the Fly Fishing and Fly Tying Clinic at Farmington's Engler Park from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6.

Pre-registration is required, which can be achieved by visiting https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx and setting up an account. The fee is $5.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will share the basics on fly fishing, including the history of the sport, specialized tackle, and how to cast.

Participants will get an opportunity to learn about fly tying and they'll also be able to put their new skills to use, fishing in the city's stocked trout pond.

Lunch is included with registration. Since this fishing workshop is naturally being held outside, appropriate fishing attire is strongly encouraged.

Fly rods will be available for use. Registrants to whom fishing license laws apply must have a valid fishing license, which are usually available at places that sell fishing equipment and Walmart.

