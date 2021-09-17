For the Bullock brothers, it’s about more than hunting

Anyone who knows James “Jebo” Bullock would not be surprised to hear he has 20 days on his desk calendar marked off with a highlighter during the month of November.
He does this every year.
The Desloge police chief always takes off the Tuesday before deer season and doesn’t return until the Monday after Thanksgiving. The majority of that time he will be at deer camp at the Bullock family cabin in rural Madison County.
Most people in St. Francois County know Jebo and his siblings. He comes from a family of five brothers and one sister.
The oldest sibling is John, who retired from the railroad after 43 years. The next-oldest is the sole sister, Sandy Francis. Then there’s Dan, the St. Francois County sheriff, then Jebo, then Tim, a former police officer who works for the railroad, and baby brother Chris, who is a lieutenant at Farmington Police Department.
Learning from Dad
Hunting has been important to the family since … well, pretty much before they were born. Their father, James, taught them all how to hunt. He bought the family’s cabin in 1956 when John was just 6 years old.
John said his dad would rather have been in the woods than in any other place.
“Dad was a real hunter,” Jebo said. “He hunted everything. Squirrel. Rabbits. Deer. Turkeys. Quail. Whatever was in season, he hunted.
“Me and the (brothers), we all hunted them, too. The rest of them just didn’t go as often as I did.”
Dan, Chris and John agreed, Jebo is the most active hunter of the brothers.
Jebo said his dad was their mentor and teacher, and he could hardly get out of the house without Jebo following behind. Jebo was right around 5 years old the first time he hunted squirrel with his father. He was hooked.
“I went every time we got a chance and every time he walked out the door,” he said. “If he’d take me, I went.”
John said he probably started hunting as soon as he could walk but his first memory is hunting rabbits and squirrel when he was about 6 years old.
When they were boys, squirrel hunting season was the most popular hunting. They’d keep track on a calendar of who killed how many squirrels. They’d have a competition.
Jebo remembers clearly where he was when he killed his first squirrel, and his second squirrel.
He said the boys would collect squirrel tails since back then there was a buyer who would give a penny apiece for tails, which were used for fishing lures. Back then, people also bought hides to be used in clothing.
Jebo started deer hunting when he was 9. He killed his first deer, a doe, when he was going into the seventh grade. He was hunting north of Bonne Terre in the area that was called Big River Hills, which is now Big River Estates.
“Dad was standing right beside me,” he said. “Dan and John were able to hunt by themselves by then.”
He was 8 years old when he started hunting turkey. His dad was right there with him when he bagged his first.
Jebo explained turkey hunting isn’t quite the same as when he was a child.
Back then, there’d be 100 turkeys for every one you see today. It wasn’t uncommon to see 35-40 turkeys on their cabin property and they’d gobble all morning to mid-day, he said.
Jebo said he started bow and rifle hunting around the same time.
“I killed my first deer with a bow when I was 16-17,” he said. “That turned into my favorite hunt … archery hunting for deer. I would rather archery hunt than any of it.”
Sheriff Dan replied, when asked what his favorite type of hunting was, “Deer, bow or gun, and rabbit -- but I like squirrel hunting.
“Mainly I like hunting with my family, having good times, whether we kill anything or not,” he added.
Chris said it is a close call, but his favorite would be deer rifle season because that’s when all the brothers are together at deer camp. He also loves to bow hunt. Similarly, Tim definitely prefers bow hunting but looks forward to being with the brothers during firearms season.
Growing deer population
Dan pointed out deer were much less abundant in the mid-1900s.
According to the University of Missouri Extension, before European settlement, deer were thought to be abundant in the state. By 1925, Missouri had an estimated deer population of only 400.
This decline led the Missouri Legislature to close deer hunting altogether and strictly enforce regulations to protect and restore the population. By 1944, the deer population had increased to 15,000 and the first deer season (buck-only) was held, with 583 deer harvested.
Dan recalled that in the early 1960s, the deer hunting season was only a couple days.
Currently, Missouri’s deer population is estimated to be 1.4 million, and hunters harvest nearly 300,000 deer annually.
Dan says his dad made the newspaper and caught stares from residents when he killed a deer around 1959. He’s not sure where the deer was killed, but his dad put it on the hood of his Jeep and drove it home.
They have a picture of it at the cabin.
Deer Camp
Jebo suspects the family might have the oldest deer camp still existing around these parts, and he doesn’t anticipate ever losing it.
Initially, deer camp consisted of their dad and his buddies. By the 1960s, deer camp consisted of the Bullock brothers, their dad and their friends.
Originally, the property was a couple acres. Now it’s just shy of 100.
They tore down the original cabin when the roof caved in and the family built a new one in its place in 1988.
Chris said they bought a log kit and had someone pour concrete. The family did all the work, building it by hand with Dan heading the project. Chris believes they finished the cabin a night or two before deer season started.
With the additional property purchases, they now have a secondary cabin -- for overflow -- for all the family and close friends. The females prefer the secondary cabin. It’s a little more modern.
Any time during the year, you might find a family member or two hunting, fishing, or just enjoying the peace and solitude at the cabin, but deer season is by far the busiest time.
Tim said bow season is the buildup to firearms season and while he prefers bow hunting, he loves firearms season because that is when everyone is there for a whole week.
While Jebo may take the most days off work for deer hunting, all the boys use their vacation days for the firearms season. Tim said he hasn’t missed one since he was 11 or 12 years old.
During rifle season, Dan said, you might find 15-20 people there. There are the brothers, grandkids, nieces and nephews, and yes, sometimes wives.
Jebo said his daughters, Carolyn and Jamie, like to hunt. Jamie enjoys dove hunting. Carolyn likes to deer hunt with her husband. Granddaughter Autumn, 16, likes deer hunting while grandson Colton, 12, likes rabbit hunting and got his first rabbit last year.
But then, most of the Bullocks’ children and grandchildren hunt.
Jebo and Dan do most of the cooking during camp but everyone brings in pots of food.
Chris said they organize the meals the same way they might be done for a family reunion. He said they have the best breakfasts at the cabin, but no matter what they’re eating, it just tastes so much better when they are down at the cabin.
“We always eat a good breakfast and a good supper,” Chris said of deer camp. He added he always ends up a few pounds heavier at the end of the week.
They head out at daylight and don’t return to the cabin until dark, so they pack a lunch.
If someone shoots a deer, they use the group text to let each other know. They track the downed deer as a group, not stopping until there’s not a drop of blood left or until they find the deer.
The same thing goes for if someone gets lost in the woods. On top of the family’s nearly 100 acres, they also hunt in the neighboring Mark Twain National Forest.
“We hunt in the mountains,” Chris said, adding that it’s not uncommon to see a bear, a mountain lion, coyotes or bobcats.
He said occasionally there might be an accident or someone loses their way. He said just like they do with tracking a downed deer, they get together and search for the lost person.
Dan said his dad, who died in 2000, had some unwritten rules for the cabin. The first rule is, they don’t kill animals just to kill it; they eat what they kill.
Other rules for the cabin include no drinking and no cussing. The cabins are there for family entertainment, Dan said.
Chris said his dad had a sign for years that said no alcohol on the premises. He was a firm believer that guns and alcohol do not mix.
The cabin isn’t modern. It doesn’t have running water … per se. But the boys have rigged it with a garden pump so they have running water for the toilet, shower and sink.
There is an antenna TV so the brothers can watch the same old Western shows before or after hunting.
Chris can be found lounging around in his SpongeBob pajama pants that Tim bought him as a joke.
“He wears them around the cabin every deer season,” Tim said. “It started as a joke and he just kind of rode it out.”
Brother time
The brothers agree, the hunting is great, but being with family at deer camp is the best part.
“Deer camp is our biggest tradition,” Jebo said. “Our time down there is one of the most valuable things we have and it has nothing to do with killing a deer. That’s just a bonus, if you kill a deer…
“You know, (my wife) Marsha is gracious enough to allow me to be gone that long … She knows what that means to me to have that time at deer camp and with my brothers. That time alone with them is more important than anything about killing a deer.”
Tim said you can’t ask for anything more perfect than being down at the cabin with the brothers. He said it’s as good as it gets. Memories come flooding back of childhood summers and deer seasons spent at the cabin.
A few years ago, Chris got his siblings coffee mugs for Christmas. On the back is a picture of the six siblings gathered for the holidays. On the front is a picture of the five brothers during deer camp, standing in the cabin in one of their annual deer camp poses.
That way, even when they are not physically together, they are always drinking coffee together.
“Every once in a while someone will do it, but I sent a message the other day to the brothers that I can’t be at the cabin, but I’m still having coffee with my brothers,” Jebo said.
Peck Ranch
The Bullock brothers have another hunting tradition outside of their cabin property. Every year, 12 of them fill out two cards for a managed hunt at Peck Ranch Conservation Area for muzzleloader season.
“We have a group,” Jebo said. “There’s 12 of us -- the brothers and the nephews, sons-in-law, friends -- that we put in for Peck Ranch every year.
“And once again, this year, this being like the fourth year in a row, we’ve been denied. Half of us. You can only put six names on a card so we send in two cards.
“Well, the bunch of weasels on the other card got drawn and me and Dan and John and Chris and Tim and my nephew, Kevin, we didn’t get drawn.”
He insists it’s rigged.
“When we do get drawn, it’s a big time and it’s you know, it doesn’t matter whether we kill a deer or not … we go down there and we stay for the weekend and enjoy each other’s friendship and camaraderie.”
Chris said when they go to Peck Ranch, they usually stay at a motel and have breakfast together at a restaurant. He said then they hunt all day long.
Chris compared their hunting traditions to going on vacation, and then the next year you want to go back to the same place.
“All my brothers are my heroes,” Chris said. “I feel like I have a bit of each one of them in me. There’s nothing like siblings and being close. I have friends … but that’s different. I’d do anything for any of them.”
“Deer camp is our biggest tradition. Our time down there is one of the most valuable things we have and it has nothing to do with killing a deer. That’s just a bonus, if you kill a deer.” Jebo Bullock
“All my brothers are my heroes. I feel like I have a bit of each one of them in me. There’s nothing like siblings and being close.” Chris Bullock