For the Bullock brothers, it’s about more than hunting

“Me and the (brothers), we all hunted them, too. The rest of them just didn’t go as often as I did.”

Dan, Chris and John agreed, Jebo is the most active hunter of the brothers.

Jebo said his dad was their mentor and teacher, and he could hardly get out of the house without Jebo following behind. Jebo was right around 5 years old the first time he hunted squirrel with his father. He was hooked.

“I went every time we got a chance and every time he walked out the door,” he said. “If he’d take me, I went.”

John said he probably started hunting as soon as he could walk but his first memory is hunting rabbits and squirrel when he was about 6 years old.

When they were boys, squirrel hunting season was the most popular hunting. They’d keep track on a calendar of who killed how many squirrels. They’d have a competition.

Jebo remembers clearly where he was when he killed his first squirrel, and his second squirrel.

He said the boys would collect squirrel tails since back then there was a buyer who would give a penny apiece for tails, which were used for fishing lures. Back then, people also bought hides to be used in clothing.