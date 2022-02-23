Forest Service youth summer jobs open for application

Youth who are 15-18 years of age can now apply for Mark Twain National Forest summer jobs on the Salem Ranger District and Poplar Bluff Ranger District through the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program.

Applicants are not required to live in the local area but must be capable of reporting daily to the job location. The application window opened Jan. 18 and closes March 31. Individuals selected for the program will be notified in early April about next steps, including any CDC and OPM requirements at the time related COVID-19 and vaccination requirements. Selectees will then work June 6 through July 29.

The YCC program is a paid summer work program for youth, both male and female, designed to develop an understanding and appreciation of the environment. Enrollees will be paid minimum wage, $11.15, for a 40-hour work week. Work duties include building trails, clerical/office support, maintaining and cleaning up campgrounds, and improving wildlife habitat. Each selected applicant must provide work boots, proper work clothes and their own lunches.

YCC applicants need to be prepared for physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. The program requires participants to provide their own daily transportation to the assigned Forest Service work location meeting at the District Office in the morning. From the office, they will carpool in a Forest Service vehicle to an outdoor worksite on most days.

If you are the appropriate age for the program and would like to work outdoors, please download and complete the YCC application at fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/YCC and return it to the Forest Service office in Salem or Poplar Bluff:

Salem Ranger District: 1301 South Main; Salem, MO 65560. Phone: 573-729-6656.

Poplar Bluff Ranger District: 1420 Maud, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901. Phone 573-785-1475.

If you have questions about the program or the application process, contact Jane Mobley at 573-996-2153, or email her at bessie.mobley@usda.gov. For more information on Mark Twain National Forest, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0