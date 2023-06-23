Starting at 2 p.m., guests can join interpreters on a free guided walk on the half-mile Wildflower Trail where they will learn about the excavations of the Bone Bed. Following at 3 p.m., visitors to the museum are invited to watch the site film and then listen to an interpreter talk about the animals and people who lived there 12,000 years ago. This program will be held at the museum auditorium and is included in the admission.