Mastodon State Historic Site will host a series of educational programs each Friday through Aug. 11.
Starting at 2 p.m., guests can join interpreters on a free guided walk on the half-mile Wildflower Trail where they will learn about the excavations of the Bone Bed. Following at 3 p.m., visitors to the museum are invited to watch the site film and then listen to an interpreter talk about the animals and people who lived there 12,000 years ago. This program will be held at the museum auditorium and is included in the admission.
For more information, call the museum office at 636-464-2976. Mastodon State Historic Site is located at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.