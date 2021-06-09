Get hooked on fishing with MDC Free Fishing Days

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to get hooked on fishing through its Free Fishing Days this weekend. During Free Fishing Days on Saturday and Sunday, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

Want to learn to fish? MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing Program provides a series of free lessons throughout the state. All fishing gear is provided. Learn more at dnf.mdc.mo.gov/

Need fishing gear? MDC works with numerous libraries and other locations around the state to loan fishing gear for free. Loaner gear includes fishing poles and simple tackle box with hooks, sinkers, and bobbers. Worms, minnows, or other bait are not provided. Find MDC Rod and Reel Loaner Program locations at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing/rod-and-reel-loaner-locations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}