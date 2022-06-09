Get hooked with MDC Free Fishing Days this weekend

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to get hooked on fishing through its Free Fishing Days Saturday and Sunday. During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

Free Fishing Days is an annual MDC event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

MDC reminds anglers in Missouri that fishing permits are required before and after June 11-12, unless an angler is exempt by age or other factors. All other fishing regulations are also in effect.

Conservation makes Missouri a great place to fish. Missouri has more than a million acres of surface water, and most of it provides great fishing. More than 200 different fish species are found in Missouri, with more than 20 of them being game fish for the state's more than 1.1 million anglers. Learn more about fishing in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

Want to learn to fish? MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing Program provides a series of free lessons throughout the state. All fishing gear is provided. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/discover-nature-fishing.

Need fishing gear? MDC works with numerous libraries and other locations around the state to loan fishing gear for free. Loaner gear includes fishing poles and simple tackle box with hooks, sinkers, and bobbers. Worms, minnows, or other bait are not provided. Find MDC Rod and Reel Loaner Program locations at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing/rod-reel-loaner-locations.

For information on Missouri fishing regulations, fish identification, and more, get a copy of MDC's 2022 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations where permits are sold, or online at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/regulations.

MDC’s free MO Fishing app can help anglers find the best places to fish in Missouri, access regulation information, identify fish by species, and more. Anglers can also buy, store, and show fishing permits right on their mobile devices. MO Fishing is available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-fishing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0