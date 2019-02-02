The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering grants to assist high school fishing clubs in providing quality fishing programs for their members.
Grants up to $500 are available to clubs that participate in approved conservation activities, such as kids fishing clinics, fish habitat improvement projects, Stream Team cleanup, special fishing events, and others.
“We hope this grant will help develop young men and women with an appreciation for the outdoors and conservation, along with sharing their passion for fishing with others,” MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said.
To apply interested schools or club leaders should submit an online grant application at https://bit.ly/2RphowQ highlighting the conservation activity they plan to participate in.
“The money the club receives can be used to help with travel, equipment, and other needs that the club may have,” Branson said. “Clubs cannot use the grant money to pay wages for coaches or advisors.”
Schools and clubs receiving grants are required to register with Missouri’s vendor system to receive funds. For instructions on this process, visit https://bit.ly/2Uulh5t.
For more information about the grant or the application process, contact Andrew Branson at 573-522-4115 ext. 3501 or at Andrew.Branson.mdc.mo.gov.
