'Heart Pelt Stories' told at ORL

Ettinger-Dietzel then picked up the pelt of a raccoon and compared it with the black bear. She said they both like to get into the trash and, similar to the mountain lion, they are looking for an easy meal.

"They take advantage of whatever is available, they are scavengers," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "They will eat what is available to them whether it is corn, your dog's food sitting on the porch, or maybe you took out a big bag of trash full of leftovers."

Ettinger-Dietzel said for areas prone to bears or even raccoons, secure the lids of your trash cans or take the trash out the day it is being picked up. Also, when possible, feed animals in an enclosed space like a porch.

"Bears are very innovative," Ettinger-Dietzel said. "They can figure stuff out. They can even get into a car. They are very, very smart.

"A bungee cord on the trash can lid may work for a raccoon but may not on bears. I've heard of them knocking the trash can over and jumping up and down on it until they eventually pop the lid open."

Ettinger-Dietzel said there are not many black bears in the state of Missouri. The number is estimated to be 600 to 1,000, with most of them located in southern Missouri.