Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo returns Saturday

After skipping last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Home, Garden, and Outdoor Expo will be returning for another year with local vendors who can provide you with the materials, products and know how to make your home and garden a beautiful showplace.

The expo has one major change this year, according to the chamber's newest staff member, Director of Events Deena Ward. The popular event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at a whole new location — the Black Knight Field House on the Farmington High School campus.

"If you haven't been there, it's beautiful," she said. "I'm very excited about the venue. I like the idea of moving it to the field house. I came into the year late, so I wasn't able to get it in at the traditional time slot that everybody in the community, but I thought moving it to spring is a good way to kick off the season.

"Everybody's in the mindset and I don't think we're going to have to wrestle with the weather."

According to Ward, she's expecting more than 30 booths at this year's expo.

"It's about the same that we've had in years past, it's just that some things will be outside, including a new vendor — Fireplaces and Outdoor Living Supply. They've got a new store going in and he's going to be out there with some grilling tips and some samples.

"Another outdoor vendor that we have this year will be 72 West Motors and RV. Bryant Restoration is actually going to bring their carpet cleaning van. They're going to have some samples and they're actually going to demonstrate how their rug cleaning machine works. We've also going to have the SERVPRO bounce house for the kids.

"In addition to the outside vendors, the Expo will feature a wide range of businesses with solutions to all your home, garden, and outdoor projects, along with food trucks, Desired Health Chiropractic, ATVs, furniture and much more. We're really excited that the World Bird Sanctuary Show is returning this year along with the Plant Answer Man, a martial arts demonstration, and performances by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

"The morning will kick off with a 5K run and 1.5-mile walk, so register now to Sprint Into Spring. The Cape Roadrunners will be on hand to keep official time and medals will be awarded to the first through third place runners in each age group."

If that's not enough to excite you about this year's event, Ward has announced that there will be an Expo Extravaganza $500 cash grand prize package sponsored by Otaki Lake that will be given away. All you have to do is fill out a ticket and place it in the rotating barrel.

"We think this year's expo is going to be great," Ward said. "After being inside so long, people are going to want to come out and see how they can fix up their home, garden and outdoor areas. We hope to see everyone there!"

