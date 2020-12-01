Honor Missouri conservationists with MDC awards

The Missouri Conservation Commission and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recognize citizens who make outstanding contributions to conservation and are accepting nominations for their Master Conservationist Award and the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame through Jan. 1, 2021.

The Master Conservationist Award honors living or deceased citizens while the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame recognizes deceased individuals. Those who can be considered for either honor are:

Citizens who performed outstanding acts or whose dedicated service over an extended time produced major progress in fisheries, forestry, or wildlife conservation in Missouri.

Employees of conservation-related agencies who performed outstanding acts or whose dedicated service over an extended time produced major progress in fisheries, forestry, or wildlife conservation in Missouri.

Anyone can submit a nomination, which should include a statement describing the nominee’s accomplishments and a brief biography. A screening committee appointed by the MDC director meets annually to consider nominees, with the Conservation Commission conveying final approval.