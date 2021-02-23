Host opportunities at Silver Mines, Council Bluff, Marble Creek

If you are interested in hosting at one of these sites, contact Melissa Baechle at 573-438-5427 or by email at melissa.baechle@usda.gov.

Although campground hosting is a volunteer position, the Forest Service offers a small reimbursement per day for incidentals. Incidental reimbursement varies depending on sites, so please discuss any needs you might have. Host duties will include answering questions, helping ensure campers keep clean campsites and cleaning them before the next camper; cleaning restrooms and showers, taking water tests, and posting reservations.

These duties may vary between recreation sites. In general, though, a host keeps the campground running smoothly for visitors to enjoy. Hosts for these sites must have their own RV.

These volunteer positions will interact regularly with the public, so applicants must have a background check conducted before being selected. For general questions about being a campground host, contact Jane Mobley, forest volunteer coordinator, at 573-208-9652 or by email at jane.mobley@usda.gov.

