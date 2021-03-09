Hunter education to be offered at MAC

Youths younger than 16 do not need Hunter Education as long as they are hunting with a qualified adult parent or mentor. MDC’s Apprentice Hunter Authorization lets people 16 years old and older try hunting before taking Hunter Education as long as they hunt with a qualified adult mentor.

MDC requires that hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, and who are 16 or older successfully complete an approved Hunter Education course to buy firearms hunting permits and participate in managed hunts. Certain exemptions apply. Hunters who have completed an approved Hunter-Education course in another state and have proof of completion are not required to take Missouri’s Hunter Education course.

New online course: Those who are 16 and older may now obtain Hunter Education with the all-online course. This new course allows users to take Hunter Education at their own pace and eliminates the need for attending the skills session. There is a processing fee associated with this course.

We will be following COVID-19 Protocols which are listed on the sign up page for the class.

Register online at http://my.register-ed.com/ or by going to mdc.mo.gov or contact Conservation Agent Clayton Lewis at (573-330-8038) for additional information.

