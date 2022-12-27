 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnson’s Shut-Ins invites birders to the annual Christmas Bird Count Jan. 4

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park invites birders to the annual Christmas Bird Count Jan. 4

The 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count is coming up, and this year, birders will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Black River Center at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park to count the species, such as this red shouldered hawk.

 MDC

Join birders across Missouri for the 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count. This year, birders will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, at the Black River Center at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park.

The Christmas Bird Count is a great way to get your family friends out in nature. Everyone is invited to attend, no experience is necessary. The park team encourages participants to dress for the weather, as well as bring water and snacks. Also, please bring binoculars if available. Limited supplies will be available.

For more information about the event, please contact the park naturalist at 573-546-2450 ext.1003 or email dairan.elam-pyles@dnr.mo.gov.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail in Middle Brook.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

