Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park hosts an Easter Extravaganza Saturday

Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park will host an Easter Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park will host an Easter Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with crafts, games and more activities in the North Day-Use Area.

 Missouri State Parks

Team members at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park invite the public to hop on over for an Easter Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Kids of all ages are invited to join us for a fun-filled day of crafts, games and more. All activities will be located at the North Day-Use Area.

Be sure to bring a basket or bag to participate in the Easter Egg hunt. The hunt is divided into age categories and are scheduled for:

  • 1 p.m. – 3 years and under
  • 1:30 p.m. – 4-6 years
  • 2 p.m. – 7 years and up

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Middle Brook. For more information, contact the the park naturalist at 573-546-2450, ext. 1003.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

