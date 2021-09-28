Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain, Jay Nixon state parks host public information meeting Saturday

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park on Saturday. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m., outside of the River Store, next to the Shut-Ins Trail Trailhead. This is a combined public meeting for Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain and Jay Nixon state parks.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the parks and their operations. Representatives from the parks will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.