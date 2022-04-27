Join MDC for May 11 Wild Webcast on “Missouri is Bear Country”

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people interested in black bears in Missouri, interested in how to "Be Bear Aware," and interested in hunting black bears in the state to join its free, online Wild Webcast, “Be Bear Aware: Missouri is Bear Country,” on Wednesday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m.

MDC’s new Black Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock and former MDC Black Bear Biologist and current Terrestrial Section Chief Laura Conlee will share their expertise on the estimated 800 black bears in Missouri. As spring gets underway, these magnificent mammals leave their winter dens in search of food. The Wild Webcast will help folks understand that Missouri is bear country and will also feature tips on how to “Be Bear Aware.” As Missouri offers its second bear-hunting season in the state this fall, Bowersock and Conlee will also provide information on applying for bear hunting permits during May and provide tips for fall hunting.