Join MDC online April 21 to learn about mushroom hunting

Warming spring weather brings nature to life with trees, shrubs, and bulbs sending out their spring flowers. It also prompts the popping up of another spring favorite for many Missourians – morels.

The elusive and edible morel mushroom shows itself during April and into May and is a flavorful favorite for many mushroom lovers. Morels aren’t the only wild edible mushrooms in Missouri though. Chanterelles can be found growing from May through September. Chicken of the Woods is a seasonal favorite from May into November. Puffballs appear from July into October. Shaggy Manes pop in September and October. Hen of the Woods show themselves during September into November and Oyster mushrooms grow year-round.

Join MDC for a “Wild Webcast on Mushroom Hunting” Wednesday, April 21, from noon to 1 p.m. to learn about varieties of edible mushrooms found growing wild in Missouri, where to find them, and how to prepare them. Also get important information on how to identify and avoid the many poisonous kinds of Missouri mushrooms – including the deadly False Morel.

MDC scientist and mushroom expert Malissa Briggler will share her expertise and insights on mushroom hunting and how to find and identify both edible and poisonous mushrooms. She will also offer cooking tips and answer participant questions.