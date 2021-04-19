 Skip to main content
Join MDC online April 21 to learn about mushroom hunting
Join MDC’s “Wild Webcast on Mushroom Hunting” April 21 at noon to learn about edible wild mushrooms in Missouri – such as the common morel, pictured. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/mdc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6b13117ae8687c1d7ee649d81420cc60 and then join the webcast live at noon.

 MDC

Warming spring weather brings nature to life with trees, shrubs, and bulbs sending out their spring flowers. It also prompts the popping up of another spring favorite for many Missourians – morels.

The elusive and edible morel mushroom shows itself during April and into May and is a flavorful favorite for many mushroom lovers. Morels aren’t the only wild edible mushrooms in Missouri though. Chanterelles can be found growing from May through September. Chicken of the Woods is a seasonal favorite from May into November. Puffballs appear from July into October. Shaggy Manes pop in September and October. Hen of the Woods show themselves during September into November and Oyster mushrooms grow year-round.

Join MDC for a “Wild Webcast on Mushroom Hunting” Wednesday, April 21, from noon to 1 p.m. to learn about varieties of edible mushrooms found growing wild in Missouri, where to find them, and how to prepare them. Also get important information on how to identify and avoid the many poisonous kinds of Missouri mushrooms – including the deadly False Morel.

MDC scientist and mushroom expert Malissa Briggler will share her expertise and insights on mushroom hunting and how to find and identify both edible and poisonous mushrooms. She will also offer cooking tips and answer participant questions.

Register in advance for the free, live “Wild Webcast on Mushroom Hunting” online at mdc.webex.com/mdc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6b13117ae8687c1d7ee649d81420cc60. Participants will be emailed a registration confirmation and instructions for joining the live webcast on April 21 from noon to 1 p.m.

Learn more about the many kinds of mushrooms in Missouri through the MDC online Field Guide at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/search.

Get more information through MDC’s free Guide to Missouri's Edible and Poisonous Mushrooms, which was written by Briggler. View and download it at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/mushroom-hunting/guide-missouri%E2%80%99s-edible-and-poisonous-mushrooms.

Find mushroom recipes and more with MDC online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/recipes/all?field_ingredient_tid=5842.

