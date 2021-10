Join MDC Wild Webcast Oct. 27 to learn about Missouri creepy critters

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about aquatic vampires, zombie insects, barfing birds, bizarre bats, spooky spiders, weird worms, and other creepy critters found in Missouri during its “Halloween Special” MDC Wild Webcast on Creepy Critters Wednesday, Oct. 27, at noon until 1 p.m.

MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank from the Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood will share her insights and expertise on some of the creepy critters that call Missouri home, such as lampreys, spider wasps, robber flies, horsehair worms, bats, vultures, tarantulas, butcher birds, and others. Shank will also answer webcast-participant questions on the topic as time allows.

Register online for the free MDC Wild Webcast on Creep Critters at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zym.

Registered participants will then get email reminders and a link to join the live webcast on Oct. 27 at noon until 1 p.m.

