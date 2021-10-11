 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join MDC Wild Webcast Oct. 27 to learn about Missouri creepy critters
0 comments
top story

Join MDC Wild Webcast Oct. 27 to learn about Missouri creepy critters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Join MDC Wild Webcast Oct. 27 to learn about Missouri creepy critters

The lamprey uses its many circular rows of sharp teeth (shown) to attach itself to a variety of fish and consume the body fluids of its living host – like an aquatic vampire. Learn more by registering for and joining the MDC Wild Webcast on Creepy Critters Oct. 27 at noon.

 Missouri Dept. of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about aquatic vampires, zombie insects, barfing birds, bizarre bats, spooky spiders, weird worms, and other creepy critters found in Missouri during its “Halloween Special” MDC Wild Webcast on Creepy Critters Wednesday, Oct. 27, at noon until 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank from the Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood will share her insights and expertise on some of the creepy critters that call Missouri home, such as lampreys, spider wasps, robber flies, horsehair worms, bats, vultures, tarantulas, butcher birds, and others. Shank will also answer webcast-participant questions on the topic as time allows.

Register online for the free MDC Wild Webcast on Creep Critters at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zym.

Registered participants will then get email reminders and a link to join the live webcast on Oct. 27 at noon until 1 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News