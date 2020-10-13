 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join MDC Wild Webcast to learn about creepy critters
0 comments
top story

Join MDC Wild Webcast to learn about creepy critters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oct. 20: Join MDC Wild Webcast to learn about creepy critters

The lamprey uses its many circular rows of sharp teeth to attach itself to a variety of fish and consume the body fluids of its host – like an aquatic vampire. Learn more during MDC’s “Halloween Special” Wild Webcast on Creepy Critters Tuesday, Oct. 20, at noon.

 MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about aquatic vampires, zombie insects, barfing birds, bizarre bats, spooky spiders, weird worms, and other creepy critters found in Missouri during its “Halloween Special” MDC Wild Webcast on Creepy Critters Tuesday, Oct. 20, at noon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank from the MDC Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood will share her insights and expertise on some of the creepy critters that call Missouri home, such as lampreys, spider wasps, robber flies, horsehair worms, bats, vultures, tarantulas, and others.

Register online for the free MDC Wild Webcast on Creep Critters at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2v. Registered participants will then get email reminders and a link to join the live webcast.

Watch previous MDC Wild Webcasts on a variety of conservation topics online at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mdc-wild-webcasts.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual Reality Travel Sees A Surge In Popularity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News