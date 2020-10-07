Kids reel them in during fishing derby

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s annual fishing derby might have been postponed from May to September due to the coronavirus, but that didn't dampen the enthusiasm of dozens of young fishers who descended on the city lake Sept. 12-13.

"We had 94 kiddos register virtually online," said Leigha Head, the chamber's executive director. "The families were able to spread out and fish during the whole weekend Saturday and Sunday, from sunrise to sunset, with the most fish caught only counting for either Saturday or Sunday totals."

Head said contestants took pictures at the official chamber banner and sent them as a text to the chamber cell phone for their submission.

"This year the derby brought on some challenges with having a no-contact fishing derby. I was very grateful to have a creative team and active event chairman, Amy Keller, to help organize the event," she said. "The fishing derby is one of my favorite events because the chamber, chamber members and its sponsors give back to the community by stocking the city pond at Lakeview Park with over 300 catfish and allowing for a derby for the kids in the community to fish for free, year after year.”

Winners