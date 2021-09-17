Kress Farm Garden Preserve program Tuesday

Gardens near the old farm house feature native plants in sun and shade gardens. Volunteers plant 27 vegetables in no-till raised beds and sell them at their farm store year-round and at the Hillsboro Farmers' Market on Wednesday afternoons from May to October.

Volunteers collect seed and propagate perennial and annual native and non-native plants for sale at large spring and fall sales. These plant sales generate a large portion of revenue for the farm. Volunteers make their own compost and maintain a greenhouse.

If you want to hike, Kress Farm offers five trails ranging from 3/4-2 miles. The Blue Trail is mostly wooded and leads to Native American cliff caves which date back to 5500-3000 B.C. The Yellow Trail features two wet weather waterfalls, open fields, and hardwood and cedar forests. The Bluebird Trail features more bluebird houses than Forest Park in St Louis. Two other trails are the White and Red Trails. All trailheads begin at the Maria Callas Pavilion, where hikers sign in and get a trail map.

As of July, Kress Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The address is 5137 Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. No dogs are permitted on the property because the farm is a nature preserve. The phone number is 636-789-2996. The group has a Facebook page under Kress Farm Garden Preserve and a website at www.kressfarm.org.

In follow-up to this special program, EOAS will host a field trip to Kress Farm on Saturday, Oct. 2. Staff from Kress Farm will guide the group to special spots (with variable walking distances). Avid birder, Judy Bergmann, and avid plant person Janet Price will be on hand to help identify flora and fauna. Get more details about the field trip at Tuesday's meeting, or phone Ann Blanchfield at 573-756-7246.

