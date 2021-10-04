Landowner enrollment open for MDC Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is now accepting applications through Oct. 15 for the Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP). The program provides participating landowners with annual incentive payments of $15 - $25 per enrolled acre and financial assistance to improve wildlife habitat on their properties for public walk-in hunting, fishing, or wildlife viewing. The standard landowner commitment period is three years, with annual renewal opportunities.

MRAP funding is provided by a U.S. Department of Agriculture federal grant. This funding allows for the additional enrollment of approximately 10,000 acres into MRAP this year.

The recreation allowed on each property varies according to the public access option selected by the participating landowner. MRAP access types include all access hunting and fishing, small game and turkey hunting, youth only hunting and fishing, archery hunting, fishing only, or wildlife viewing. Most MRAP access types are open to the public year-round, however, archery hunting and small game and turkey properties are open only during relevant legal seasons.