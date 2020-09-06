 Skip to main content
Learn about baby snakes at MDC virtual program
Sept. 8: Learn about baby snakes at MDC virtual program

Some snakes like the eastern yellow-bellied racer (pictured above) emerge from eggs while others snakes give birth to live young. People can learn more about how snakes are born and how they quickly adapt to their world at a free Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program on Sept. 8.

 MDC

Spring may be the time associated with birth for much of the wildlife world, but late-summer and fall is when young snakes emerge.

People can learn more about baby snakes at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Baby Snakes Alive!” This online program will be from 2-2:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174253

Some snake species lay eggs (oviparous) while other snakes give birth to live young (ovoviviparous) but, either way, snake young start learning how to survive in the world around them as soon as they are born. MDC Naturalist Cameron Johnston will provide information on how snakes are born and how they adapt quickly to their surroundings.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

