Learn about gigging for fish at Oct. 15 MDC virtual program

Fall is when hunting gets much of the outdoor focus, but for some stream enthusiasts, this is the time of year to enjoy gigging – a form of fishing that has a long history in the Ozarks.

People wanting to learn more about this unique form of fishing should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Gigging in the Ozarks.” This free online program is from 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 15 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. People can register for this program at:

At the Oct. 15 program, guest presenter Skyler Bockman will discuss gigging’s equipment, strategies, and regulations. Missouri’s gigging season runs from Sept. 15 through Feb. 15 on streams and impounded waters. The hours are sunrise to midnight. Nongame fish are the only species legal to be taken by gigging. This group includes suckers, buffalo, carp, and gar. It is illegal to gig bass, catfish, trout and all other species classified as game fish. It should be noted that nongame fish can be taken with a gig on impounded waters (lakes) from sunrise to sunset throughout the year.