 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Learn about 'Weird and Astonishing Birding in Missouri'

  • 0
Bird is the word

Missouri is full of strange and wonderful birds, such as this male painted bunting. East Ozarks Audubon Society will host a public presentation from dedicated birders Chris Stapleton and Rob Francis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library.

 Missouri Department of Conservation

Ever paused to admire a bird and wondered what it was called?

Beginning, experienced, and curious birders will want to make sure they fly to Farmington Public Library for the East Ozarks Audubon Society-hosted "Weird and Astonishing Birding in Missouri," presented by Rob Francis and Chris Stapleton. The social with light refreshments starts at 6:30 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m. at the library at 101 N. A St. on Tuesday. The evening is open to the public.

Francis and Stapleton are reported to be among the crest of eager birders in southeast Missouri. They stay attuned to the latest news from other birders around the state and, at a moment’s notice, this dynamic duo quickly grab their binoculars and cameras as they pursue the uncommon, the rare and even unbelievable birds not usually seen in Missouri.

Whoopers, Spoonbills and even a Boobie are some of the highlights they plan to share in this very special program, as well as their disappointments and the secrets for their success (hint: get up early).

People are also reading…

This program will be of interest to birders, aspiring photographers, to people wondering what all the fuss is about, and to the young at heart and mind who appreciate delightful experiences with our feathered friends.

For further information contact Ann Blanchfield, 573-705-8880 or email eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wild Ones promote native plants

Wild Ones promote native plants

Linda Bennett first heard about the importance of native plants more than 30 years ago at a gardening workshop in St. Louis, where she was liv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News