Learn about 'Weird and Astonishing Birding in Missouri'

Ever paused to admire a bird and wondered what it was called?

Beginning, experienced, and curious birders will want to make sure they fly to Farmington Public Library for the East Ozarks Audubon Society-hosted "Weird and Astonishing Birding in Missouri," presented by Rob Francis and Chris Stapleton. The social with light refreshments starts at 6:30 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m. at the library at 101 N. A St. on Tuesday. The evening is open to the public.

Francis and Stapleton are reported to be among the crest of eager birders in southeast Missouri. They stay attuned to the latest news from other birders around the state and, at a moment’s notice, this dynamic duo quickly grab their binoculars and cameras as they pursue the uncommon, the rare and even unbelievable birds not usually seen in Missouri.

Whoopers, Spoonbills and even a Boobie are some of the highlights they plan to share in this very special program, as well as their disappointments and the secrets for their success (hint: get up early).

This program will be of interest to birders, aspiring photographers, to people wondering what all the fuss is about, and to the young at heart and mind who appreciate delightful experiences with our feathered friends.

For further information contact Ann Blanchfield, 573-705-8880 or email eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0