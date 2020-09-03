 Skip to main content
Learn about wild edibles at MDC virtual program
Learn about wild edibles at MDC virtual program

Learn about wild edibles at MDC virtual program

Persimmons (pictured above) are an example of the wild edibles Missouri's outdoors offers in the fall. People can learn more about wild edibles available at this time of year at a free Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program on Sept. 4.

 MDC

Leaf color is what many people associate with fall, but if you know where to look, the outdoors can also furnish tasty treats in autumn.

People can learn more about nuts and fruits that are available to eat at this time of year at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Fall Wild Edibles.”

This online program will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on Sept. 4 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174245

Jamie Koehler, the assistant manager at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center, will talk about the wild nuts and fruits that can be found in the outdoors in the autumn – if you can beat the wildlife to them – and will provide a couple of recipes.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

